Stanley Cup Final | Broadcasting at the Quartier des glasses and the Olympic Park

Habs fans will be able to gather on Friday at the Quartier des Spectacles and in the Olympic Park to watch the outdoor broadcast of Game Three between Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alice Gerard Boss

Journalism

It’s official! I’m very happy to announce that CH fans will be able to reunite soon [vendredi] at [Quartier des spectacles] To encourage our team in the final matches. A big thank you to all the partners who made this free viewing possible! “,” announced Thursday morning the mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, on Twitter.

To participate, fans will need to have a ticket at Online ticket office in Montreal Canadiens. Tickets will be submitted 24 hours prior to the start of each game.

The city said in its press release that it had to wait for public health approval to increase the number of people allowed to gather at an outdoor event to 5,000, which it did Thursday morning.

Olympic Park joins the movement

The Olympic Park is also inviting Montreal residents to attend the live broadcast of the upcoming matches of the Final for free on the Olympic Park courtyard.

“This is a great opportunity to come together at Olympic Park to cheer on Canadians! The arena has exceptional event potential and we are pleased to use it for this unifying event,” said Alain LaRochelle, Vice President of Operations and Commercial Development at Olympic Park.

Supporters who wish to attend must Reserve your seats from 17 Thursday h. In total, 3,500 people will be able to attend the event.

“Exceptionally, the vaccination center [du Stade olympique] “It will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, as part of the Stanley Cup Final,” said Cedric Ismeni, a spokesperson for Olympic Park. Fans who wish to do so can go down to the lower level to receive their vaccinations without an appointment.

In accordance with applicable public health directives, people who do not reside at the same address should observe a distance of 1.5 metres.

During the first two matches of the final, no organized outside broadcasts took place.

The day after the Canadians qualified for the Stanley Cup Final on June 25, the mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, said she wanted to be able to organize broadcasts of matches abroad.

And on Sunday evening, the mayor indicated on Twitter that she was working on solutions that would allow fans to watch matches outdoors “while respecting safety rules.”

“We are still waiting for the green light from the public health, because the enthusiasm for the final, and the cup for the first time in 28 years, will certainly lead to large gatherings, which is still forbidden by the authorities, despite passing in the green zone.,” she wrote.

Since the last matches, fans have gathered in front of the windows of the sports brasserie La Cage, despite the limited view of the giant screen inside.

bell center capacity

But Al-Kindi’s request to increase the total capacity of the Bell Center from 3,500 to 10,500 people inside was rejected. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) this Thursday morning.

“Following a public health analysis, the MSSS announces that there will be no special license granted to the Bell Center in order to accommodate more people during the upcoming Canadiens Games. This decision was made to reduce reproductive risks,” one can read in the ministry’s press release.

Public Health made this decision because “the situation is still fragile,” notably because two-dose vaccination remains low in Quebecers, noted Thursday the National Director of Public Health, Dr.s Horacio Arruda, in an interview with LCN.

“The solution to more freedom and participation in more internal events is through the two doses for all residents,” he said. According to him, it was not possible to allow people vaccinated with only two doses to attend matches, because the conditions for creating a vaccination card are not “yet”.

Performance halls, amphitheaters, and indoor stadiums with designated seating are currently permitted to stage performances and sporting events in front of an audience of up to 3,500 people. However, they must respect many conditions such as sections with a maximum of 250 people, independent entrances and exits, and sanitary facilities.

with the Canadian press