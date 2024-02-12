Watch NASA's Science Livestream on February 21: The Wonder Agent Revealed

Join the next Do NASA Science LIVE event as we explore ways to get involved in winter-themed volunteer NASA research projects. Register here for the event on February 21 at 7pm ET. Credit: Cystarter

Snow and ice are everywhere these days, from mountaintops and Alaska to outer space. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us the next day Did NASA Science LIVE happen? As we explore ways to participate in NASA's winter-themed volunteer research projects. In this interactive Zoom call, you'll talk with five scientists who will describe how you can get involved in their NASA research. No previous experience is needed – just access to a computer or smartphone. registration Free, required, and open now.

Find out how to fill important data gaps in understanding what “cold” means on Earth and in space. Sometimes it's relatively cold, and the coldest objects in space—still warmer than Jupiter—are vital to teaching us how stars and planets form. Help us understand our planet and protect it too! We will hear from the researchers behind: Mountain rain or snow, new eyes on ice, Backyard Worlds: The Cool Neighbors, globe Observer Land Cover, And the Sengrazer Project.