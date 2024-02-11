At the beginning of February 2024, this Breton city benefited from… twelve minutes of sunshine

Recently, many Bretonians have looked upward for the slightest ray of sunlight. Daystar appearances were few, if not non-existent, on the peninsula.

36 minutes to Rennes and 48 minutes to Quimper

In Brest (Finistere), Météo Bretagne recorded only twelve minutes of sunshine, between Thursday 1any And February 8, 2024.

In a post on social media “It's getting longer” shouted the Météo Bretagne presenter.

Fortunately for gray souls, depression passes Carlotta The winter clouds and sleet chased away thanks to more sustained clearing this weekend.

This trend is expected to continue. the site meteoblue For its part, sunshine is expected for up to four hours in the city of Ponant, on Monday, February 12, 2024.