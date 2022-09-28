Watch the phone from different angles

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series early next year, but before its launch, Digit gives you an exclusive first look at one of the phones from the company’s upcoming flagship series. In partnership with popular tipster OnLeaks, Digit is now bringing you full 360° 5K renderings of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. This leak not only removes the cover from the phone’s design and the new camera design on the back of the device, but also reveals the exact dimensions of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Design Leak

Earlier, we ran into rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S23 could only get a slight increase in dimensions compared to its predecessor, and now OnLeaks has put its weight behind such claims, revealing the dimensions of the phone. According to the leak, the phone will be slightly larger – about 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm – compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22. The renders also reveal that the Galaxy S23 will use the exact same design as the Galaxy S22, minus the camera module we saw last year.

Instead, the phone will come with an updated rear camera design inspired by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This translates to three cameras positioned on the rear panel resting on their individual islands with no overall fencing or bump. However, that’s all we know about the cameras at this time, as there is no word on the internals of the rear camera at this time.

Coming to the front, renders suggest that the phone will have slightly larger bezels than before, with the screen remaining the same size. According to information shared by OnLeaks, the S23’s screen will have a diagonal of 6.1 inches. Again, there is no confirmation, but this display will likely be refreshed at 120Hz. The renders also reveal that the display will have a centrally perforated hole, which earlier rumors could house a 12MP shooter.

Galaxy S23: Expected Specifications

As for the other trainees, we don’t have any confirmation at the moment. However, leaks in the past have given us an idea of ​​the phone. Under the hood, the phone could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, plenty of RAM, and a 5% bigger battery than what we saw in the Galaxy S22.

For now, that’s all we know about the upcoming Galaxy S23. However, keep following this space to get the latest information on the device.