CAA Quebec recommends early scheduling of winter tires

CAA Quebec advises motorists to schedule early to have their winter tires fitted, as garages are also affected by labor shortages.

“[Le premier décembre]It’s happening fast, with about two months left, while we usually have time in the other season, explained David D’Astous, co-owner of the NAPA AUTOPRO – Service Ruest & Babin garage in Rimouski. You have to act fast because you can’t do more than you can.”

Hence the importance of scheduling your appointment in advance this year. “It will help the mechanics organize the tire change season properly,” added David Marcel, a CAA spokesperson in Quebec.

However, it is not only the employees who are rare. It will also be difficult to get certain tire models. Larger tire sizes are becoming rarer.

Experts reassure motorists: even if the mercury is above 10 degrees Celsius, driving on the road with winter tires will not damage them.

“You really have to drive hundreds of kilometers in high temperatures to really damage the tire,” explained Mr. Marcel. It is no problem to change tires as early as September or October.

“We know first snow is always a little unpredictable in Quebec, and it depends mainly on the regions, so we don’t want to be surprised,” he added.

Remember that the deadline for changing your summer tires is December 1st.