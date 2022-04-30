We may soon see the Callisto protocol, the successor to Dead Space, in action.

It looks like we’ll have to wait a while, but the long-awaited Callisto Protocol’s first gameplay may be closer than we think. Today we shared with you some new technical concepts for the game, but we also learned from a social media post by game manager Glen A. Schofield they want to review the game.

The development of the Callisto protocol is going very well and seems to be following a flat line in its development. In 2023 we will see the game in action. This was expected and looks like it will happen if these latest statements are to be believed.

Callisto Protocol Coming Soon

I would look at some Callisto Protocol drawings that my team of artists drew and think to myself that they are incredibly talented. It’s almost time to bring the game to life and I can’t wait!

If these statements are to be believed, we can see the game in action in the coming weeks, development is in full swing, and we remind you that the game will only release on next-gen consoles and on PC, it is. To be a purely next generation game.