Genshin Impact topped $ 1 billion in revenue in … six months

The MiHoYo mobile game is enjoying unprecedented success, generating $ 1 billion in revenue in just six months, while it took nine months for Pokémon Go to achieve the same goal.

Mobile version of the game Jinshin effect It was launched in September 2020 by Tencent and just topped $ 1 billion in revenue in less than six months. Information is transmitted by Sensor tower, Who analyzed the game’s profitability figures for the past six months. Since its launch, Jinshin effect He was surprised Imposed in the world of mobile games And its popularity has increased steadily. In just five months, the game has earned close to $ 847 million through in-game purchases. Currently and for several months, Jinshin effect He earns an average of $ 160 million a month. Sensor Tower determines that as of March 23, 2021, the game has already grossed $ 148 million for the month of March.

Although this success may sound impressive, it is even more important when comparing the title to other successful mobile games such as Pokemon Go From Niantic. The latter took around 9 months to generate $ 1 billion in revenue, while Clash Royale Supercell took 11 months to reach this stage.

According to Sensor Tower, the success of the Jinshin effect It comes from investing in recurring in-game events that are constantly adding new features and new characters that everyone is interested in. This is what basically motivates players to spend their money in the game. When the character of Hu Tao arrived on March 2, the game made nearly $ 13 million in a single day, just like on February 3 with the arrival of Xiao, where players spent more than 15 million Dollars. In contrast, the game has made an average of $ 5.8 million per day since its launch.

These amazing numbers are made Jinshin effect The role-playing game on the highest-grossing mobile devices internationally at the moment, as well as the highest-grossing mobile game outside of China, while lagging in the country PUBG MOBILE And the Honor of Kings.