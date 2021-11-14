“We must earn the trust of Quebecers,” Legault says.

In the context of emphasizing the tenth anniversary of his political formation, François Legault reviewed the achievements of CAQQuebec Alliance for the Future .

10 years ago, we set out to conquer Quebec , he said, recalling that CAQQuebec Alliance for the Future He managed to overcome all odds to secure a presence in the entire province.

While he said he was happy with the trip, Mr. Lego wished to remind his troops of the reality on the ground.

Of course, it’s nice to see the polls, but nothing should be taken for granted. The trust of Quebecers must be gained every day. Quote from:François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec

He put the regions at the center of his concerns and insisted on conditions for wealth and ambition, recalling that his party had promised to Transfer of 5,000 civil service jobs over 10 years to the regions .

Mr. Legault colored his speech green the day after COP 26.

The green economy isn’t just a dream, it’s a reality […] The twenty-first century will be the century of the green economy and Quebec. Quote from:François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec

The Prime Minister recalled his statement in Glasgow regarding the purchase of more than 2,000 electric buses for Quebec City. He said he wanted them to be made in Quebec, a matter of economic nationalism.

Economic nationalism

Listed the major projects he intends to launch in Quebec as part of his economic vision, Mr Legault said he was particularly impressed by the project. Economic nationalism .

for him, [à] The CAQQuebec Alliance for the Future We were able to marry the economy and Quebec nationalism . As evidence of this, he points to the response of Quebecers during the pandemic when he asked them Buy more Quebec products . Oh how proud I am! He said.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to provide some evidence of a bill aimed at getting government departments and companies to buy Quebec products. It’s time for the government to lead by example , he added.

Mr. Legault also noted his 2018 electoral commitment: Connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet. He promised that this would be done before the end of his term.