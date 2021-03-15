Wearing masks: Three women criticize and advertise an Uber driver

Three passengers blew up a San Francisco Uber driver and coughed on him after the latter asked a woman to wear a mask inside the car.

The video, taken by the in-car camera, spread and posted on Instagram a few days ago by an ABC7 journalist on social networks.

On it, we see a passenger in the back seat seated behind the driver. Moments later, the woman takes off her mask and shouts “F *** the mask!” (And *** masks!), Before coughing in the direction of the driver.

“He asked one of the women to wear a mask and said they started provoking him and hurling racist insults at him,” journalist Dion Lim wrote in his letter.

Then the woman grabbed the man’s cell phone, causing a car brawl.

The other two women – one wearing the mask properly, the other getting down to the chin – made fun of the driver with the accident.

Of Nepali descent, Subhakar has been flying Uber for three years now in the northern California city.

According to the facts reported by M.I am Lim, the dispute escalated when the driver asked them to get out of the car, which they refused, she said.

In the end, the three women got out of the car. But Subhacker says the event is not an isolated case and a complaint has been filed with the police.

The journalist also noted that an Uber representative told her in writing that “the behavior seen in the video is appalling” and that “the passenger is prohibited from using Uber.”