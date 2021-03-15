Toxic Climate | Canada apologizes for technical swimming

Artistic Swimming Canada apologizes and vows to improve, nearly a week after a string of condemnations about the toxic climate and culture of abuse that plagued the organization.

Alice Gerrard Boss

Journalism

“There are problems in our sport and many steps have been taken over the past several years to address those that have been brought to our attention. After the testimonials we received recently, we understand that was not enough and we sincerely apologize for that,” announced CEO Jackie Buckingham on Sunday. In a press release.

Last Tuesday, six former members of the national swimming team condemned the physical and psychological abuse they suffered on the national team. A request has been made for collective action against the organization to identify damage caused and to ensure the protection of future swimmers.

MI am Buckingham argued that the pursuit of the ultimate performance on the world stage could in no way justify mistakes. The organization is therefore committed to “restoring the confidence” of society and “inspiring a new generation of athletes”.

The federation will provide more information on concrete actions it wants to take and a revised Safe Sports Plan over the next five days. The CEO concludes her message by inviting active and retired athletes to join them in leading the artistic swimming “to a better future”.