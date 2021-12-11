Weather conditions cause power outages in the Awais

At about 3:30 p.m., Hydro-Québec reported 10 blackouts in the area, leaving 789 customers without electricity.

The most affected area is Gatineau, with 653 customers.

In Chelsea, an electrical cord ended up in the Chemin du Lac Meech, leaving 116 customers without electricity in the territory.

A Hydro-Quebec spokesperson stated that the situation should be resolved early in the evening, around 5 p.m.

A power outage occurred Saturday morning in the Les Promenades Gatineau shopping center area. The situation recovered in the early afternoon.

Quickly, Hydro-Quebec stated on its website that service should be restored by 2pm, and it was.

Les Promenades Gatineau also confirmed this on their Facebook page.

beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Police officers from the city of Gatineau have been deployed at the intersection of Maloney Boulevard and Alliance to manage traffic, which is particularly dense near the shopping centre, as the holidays approach.

With information from Charles Laland