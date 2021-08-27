Women’s World Hockey Championship | Canada wins 5-1 against the United States

(Calgary) Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice as Canada beat the Americans 5-1 at the Women’s World Hockey Championship on Thursday.

Canada, who are top of Group A (4-0), will face the losers in the quarter-final match between Germany and Japan on Saturday.

This match takes place at the end of Thursday evening.

The United States will compete (3-1) against the winners of this meeting.

Melody Doust, Renata Fast and Sarah Norse were the other top scorers for Canada, which has won the world championship on 10 occasions.

Anne-Rene Despenses saved 26 saves. Only Lee Stecklein defeated it early in the third inning.

Daust hit the mark at 7:13 in the first third. From the hole, she took advantage of the bounce backstage to beat Alex Cavallini.

Fast added a throw-in at 1:50 p.m. in the first half, through a melee in front of goal.

In the first break, Canada led 15-4 in shots.

“The team is more and more united,” Canada coach Troy Ryan said. Everyone contributes to success, and this is a huge advantage. ”

Rattray scored twice in 2:58 in the middle of the period. First on rebounding from a shot from Bryan Jenner, then around the net at 7:16.

“It was really fun to be a part of that game,” said Rattray, 28, of Ontario. I’m proud of the girls and how we stuck to the game plan.

“It was a great start to the game and we kept pressing.”

Cavallini repelled 16 rounds out of 20; When it was pulled, the Americans had only had five shots left.

Nicole Hensley allowed a reduced goal in the first shot against her; The nurse then hit the target with the top of the net in the middle of the match.

“Obviously it wasn’t the game we wanted to see,” USA coach Joel Johnson said. Canada played very well and most of the credit goes to them.

“When we took some semblance of momentum, the game was really far fetched, pretty much. We will try to correct a few things, because they don’t reflect the true value of our team.”

Earlier on Thursday, a hat-trick from Petra Nieminen led Finland to a 6-0 win over Switzerland.

Third in Group A, the Finns (2-2) will play the Czechs (4-0) in the quarter-finals.

In the other quarter-final match, the Russians will battle the Swiss.

Canada and the United States have not crossed swords since February 8, 2020 in Anaheim. The Americans won 4-3 in overtime.

The United States has won the tournament nine times, including the last five editions.