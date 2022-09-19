Weather Network – Breaking news – Warning of a major earthquake and tsunami

big earthquake
A major earthquake hit the west coast of Mexico on Monday at 2:05 p.m. EDT. The earthquake was felt in the Colima Michoacan region, with the epicenter at a depth of 15.1 km. It has an intensity of 7.6 on the Richter scale. This sector is located between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco.
According to experts, the risk of a tsunami is not excluded in areas at a distance of 300 km from the epicenter. Some sources say the earthquake was felt in the capital, Mexico City.
The wave has already affected the Mexican coast. Indeed, as these photos show, the waters rose on the streets of Manzanillo.
In collaboration with meteorologist Nicolas Lessard
