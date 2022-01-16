What apps are compatible with Android Auto…

Today, if a the cars It should be as clean as possible, as it should be Connected possible. In recent years, there have been fewer and fewer issues of useedge interface. In fact, users prefer cloning they smart phone directly on the screens on the panel so you can find files environment the favorite With them Preferences, but also with Applications that they use all day long.

This phenomenon has grown so much that more and more manufacturers Give up Their own interfaces It is now entrusted with its development and The operating system And features… google browser To label only one.

Not all apps

However, while it is very useful and even less dangerous To be able to handle an environment we know when we’re behind the wheel, all this Android apps incorrect Not necessarily harmonic With Android Auto, which limits access to the platform for security reasons, but also for commercial reasons. Jokar list them Applications They are compatible. And who are they too? useful.

1. Navigation



to me guidance, Display Android Auto Too wide since we found it there Google MapsAnd wizz (owned by Google), but also American wolf – Coyote This is the latest Tom Tom Joe as sygic. Also note for electric car users that a map who knows everyone charging points In Europe also available. Admittedly, in Android Auto, the possibilities are limited, but the system enormous : We are looking for a nearby and automatic station, the app offers the best options while we can extend the radius in stages.

2. Messaging



It’s not very accurate, but it’s possible Communication while driving With Android Auto. systems Messaging very popular like The WhatsAppAnd Facebook MessengerAnd cableAnd Signal where Hangouts Available as your email short message classic. Note that for added security, you can activate Read messages And dictate back. Of course, playing videos or viewing photos is prohibited for obvious security reasons.

3. Audio, radio, streaming, etc. applications.



Because of the cars You should stay too A place to relaxAndroid Auto provides access to a range of music apps, podcasts, and more. The great classics are clearly represented as – obviously – Google Play MusicAnd spotifyAnd DeezerAnd youtube music where amazon music And Pandora. It is a basis.

to me radio On the other hand, it is rare that you will be able to resort to classic applications such as RTBF, VRT, RTL applications, etc. As always, it is then necessary to choose the apps that have been validated by Android Auto like SubwayAnd rain waveAnd Slackerradio where MyTuner Radio That provides access to transmitters around the world.

for lovers Podcasts or some audio books, which is the kind that is going strong lately, there is also something to be satisfied with audible And Audiobooks.comAnd Stitcher or joe podcast where one podcast.

How to find out?

How do you know if a file Request is being supported under Android Auto And it ends in your car? nothing else basic. Just open a file Google Play Store Then Android Auto. The app will list the apps that users choose most frequently, but also a list of compatible apps.