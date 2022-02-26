What is continuity of care?

On-call medical centers will not take a break during Carnival days. Continuity of care will be maintained as will Covid screening and immunization.

Faced with the closure of medical offices during bad carnival days, the regional health agency has decided to increase the working hours of medical centers on duty. It is a question of being able to respond to the needs of care but also in terms of testing and vaccination against the coronavirus. In addition, according to the ARS, this measure is also aimed at resolving emergencies at CHUM. Here are the time periods at the 4 on-call medical centers located:

. Inside the Pierre ZOBDA-QUITMAN Hospital

. In front of the new emergency department at St Paul’s Clinic

. Within the limits of Marine Hospital

. And within the grounds of Trinity Hospital.

They will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday 28 February, Tuesday 1 March and Wednesday 2 March.

With regard to the Covid screening centers, they will only open on Monday 28 February in the morning, and reopening is scheduled for Thursday 3 March. Finally, here are the vaccination centers’ schedules.