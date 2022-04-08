What is in the Federal Budget for the Far North Federal Budget 2022

Communities in Northern Canada have unique housing needs due to higher construction costs, shorter construction seasons, gaps in infrastructure, and the increasing effects of climate change as the North is warming at a rate nearly three times higher than the planet’s rate. says Ottawa.

So the 2022 budget proposes an envelope of $150 million over two years, starting in 2022-2023, to provide more affordable housing and better quality of available infrastructure.

Of that amount, the Northwest Territory and Nunavut will each receive $60 million. The Yukon gets $30 million.

in her department Investing in affordable housing for indigenous communities Ottawa is providing $845 million in funding over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation will receive $300 million over five years to jointly develop and launch a strategy for urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing.

environment and research

On the environment, Ottawa wants to support clean energy in the Yukon through the Low Carbon Economy Fund.

Over two years, $32.2 million will be spent to support the Atlin Hydro expansion project in British Columbia, which will do Providing clean electricity to Yukon and helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions .

Crown, Aboriginal and Northern Affairs Canada will receive $29.6 million over three years To support the co-development of the Indigenous Climate Leadership Program .

The federal budget also calls for more action to eliminate plastic waste, which often travels from one continent to another and ends up in the Arctic.

Accordingly, financing of $183.1 million will be used over five years, in particular, To monitor plastic pollutants in the North .

Also in research, the 2022 budget provides $14.5 million over five years to support the completion and operation of the Canadian Arctic Research Station. According to Ottawa, it was designed to be A world-class science facility in the remote Arctic will enhance Canada’s leadership on Arctic issues .

Economic development and taxes

In terms of taxes, Ottawa plans to make a one-time $25.8 million payment to the Yukon and Northwest Territories government to implement the new Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas Agreement.

To support the economic development of indigenous peoples in the north, the 2022 budget proposes $15 million over five years for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

In addition, $2 million will be awarded to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to support implementation of a Collaborative Practical Protocol Agreement regarding the Historic Monuments of Exploitation of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Giant Mine.

En ce qui concerne toujours les mines, pour contribuer à l’avancement des projets minéraux, le budget de 2022 prévoit jusqu’à 40 millions de dollars sur huit ans pour relations Couronne-Autochtones et Affaires du Nord Canada afin d’appuyer glement process les in the north.

reconciliation

In the reconciliation dossier, in addition to nationwide measures, Ottawa is proposing $209.8 million over five years to Crown, Aboriginal and Northern Canadian Affairs for work on research and documentation of burials in former Indian residential schools.

This money will also be used to construct a new building to house the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation.

In addition to the funding mentioned above, many other aspects of the budget, while not specifically directed to the North, should still have benefits for the region, particularly in healthcare.