What is the “nice girl” syndrome?

A nice girl tends to forget about herself to put others first in her life choices.

While many people have appropriate manners, a “nice girl” is a woman who ignores her desire to make room for others and always needs their approval. In addition to empathy, this syndrome can be a source of suffering, even depression.

How to recognize the “beautiful girl” syndrome

More often than not, a person with this syndrome makes their choices about how others perceive them rather than about their own needs. She cannot manage disobedience or express disagreement or anger.

She also tends to believe that what other people say is more true than her own feelings and always convinces her that she is a good person.

What are the consequences and how do we get out of them?

The consequences of the “pretty girl” syndrome are far from neglected because they can suffer not only from a widespread feeling of guilt, which can lead to depression, as well as anxiety often associated with self-criticism and frustration, which can lead to anxiety. Attacks, for example.

To get out of it, it is important to work on your own needs without the consent of others and to learn to express your disagreement constructively through different communication with those close to you.

Read more: “Stop being cute, be real!” by Thomas Dansemburg.