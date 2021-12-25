What will we do if the money is gone?

Whether due to the extraordinary solar flare or the end of fossil resources, a think tank has explored the question: Our needs will be the same and not a matter of going back to the Stone Age. Thus, the Mocica Association appeals to a society without money or its excesses (poaching, planned obsolescence, corruption …), compatible with the environment, organized around the calls of citizens who use it free of charge to others around food columns, do-it-yourself / repair, health / well-being , education/training, science and research, environment – tasks without volunteers to be performed by all beneficiaries. As a global, just and democratic organization, this utopian world is built on collective intelligence, and the automation of tasks is an essential link, humans must be available for other work.

While waiting for an entirely new society to emerge, initiatives attempt to get closer to a world without money. Putting the exchange of things or the exchange of services and knowledge in the foreground, systems of local exchange (salt) flourished, in which wheat (local exchanges) and things and services were inserted into the exchange unit calculated to allow fairness of requests and offers (sivis at Plougastel, panames at Paris, grain at Libourne, Dunkirk’s yellow salt grain, etc.).

There are hundreds of such societies or associations in France. Schoolchildren, third centers, oases, zad are part of these systems with the idea of ​​freeing themselves from money, promoting the values ​​of solidarity and the common good, and returning to the land.

According to Science & Vie Horse Series No. 299