Three members of BTS, the popular South Korean K-pop boy band, have tested positive for COVID

Their producer announced Saturday that three members of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band, have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from the United States, where they held concerts on stage for the first time since the start of the pandemic. .

Big Hit Music reports that rapper RM and singer Jen have tested positive on Saturday night.

The day before, the company reported that Suga, another member of the seven-member group, had been “taken care of at home” after he tested positive for the virus.

The agency added that RM and Suga are asymptomatic while Jin has a mild fever, noting that all three have been fully vaccinated.

The South Korean band had in Los Angeles, from late November to early December, their first concerts by being physically present on stage since the beginning of the pandemic.

The artists have been on vacation since then, and the three injured band members have returned to South Korea on different dates.

None of them had any contact with the other members of the group since their return to South Korea.

RM and Suga received their positive test results while they were in quarantine after returning home. Jane was released from solitary confinement after testing negative, but later tested positive.

Big Hit Music has confirmed that it places “the highest priority on the health and safety of the artists.”

In 2020, BTS climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the US chart for most popular songs, with their single “Dynamite”, becoming the first South Korean group to appear at the top of this chart.





Both the United States and South Korea are facing an increase in contamination cases amid the global spread of the highly contagious variant Omicron.