Montreal residents 55 and over: Don’t wait to get vaccinated at Palais des Congrès

The good weather has significantly reduced the attendance of vaccinations for those 55 and over at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal, where 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are available daily.

“We have a message for Montreal residents 55 and over now: Come and get the vaccine!” Jean-Nicolas Opé, spokesperson for the university’s Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CIUSSS) of the Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, said Saturday afternoon.

He added: “At the present time, the person who arrives can get vaccinated almost immediately, and there is no queue,” noting that the weather means that fewer people receive the vaccination. They are vaccinated from the beginning of the day.

“The virus does not take a respite, we are in a pandemic,” added Mr. Obai to convince people of 55 years of age or older to be vaccinated.

The Palais des Congrès Montreal also has a capacity of up to 3000 people vaccination per day, in particular, a vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech, but by appointment in this case.

In Busherville, early on Saturday, the situation was very different, with people aged 55 and over forming a line of several hundred meters to obtain a valuable voucher to be grafted into the Francine-Godboys multifunctional center. Some even brought a folding chair, knowing the wait could be long.

