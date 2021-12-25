Laurent DuVernay Tardiff tests positive for COVID-19

After doing his part to tackle the pandemic, Quebec footballer Laurent Duvernay Tardiff, who is also a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Firmly, it does not go to maturity.

The New York Jets’ color holder is already on the list of NFL players who have tested positive. Midfielder Joe Flacco has also been affected in New York training while coach Robert Salah has also been sidelined due to COVID-19.

Duvernay-Tardif, one of Quebec’s favorite athletes, was named “Patriot of the Year 2020-2021” by the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste (SSJB) in Montreal, on Wednesday, for his hard work off the ground during the pandemic.

A medical graduate from McGill University, Duvernay Tardiff has already chosen to take a full break from football in 2020 to lend a helping hand to Quebec’s health system, enrolling at CHSLD in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

At the beginning of December, a poll conducted by the magazine in collaboration with Léger named Duvernay-Tardiff the Quebec Sports Person of the Year. The friendly footballer, who received 27% of the vote, was ahead of tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime (22%).

hidden symptoms?

Having “LDT” on the NFL COVID roster isn’t without causing trouble within the Goodell circuit. Some players are currently accused of covering up their symptoms so they can continue their season. However, they put other athletes at risk.

Unless there is a turnaround, Duvernay-Tardif should miss Sunday’s game at MetLife between the Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who was just recovering from an ankle injury. Flacco will also be left out because Zach Wilson will be the team’s central midfielder.

Crowned Super Bowl champion in February 2020 while playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif was traded to the Jets on November 2.

