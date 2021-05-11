What you stand to lose if you reject the new terms and conditions

WhatsApp details what will happen to message users after May 15th. Those who do not accept the new terms of use will lose some basic functionality.

Since the start of the year, it’s a cold shower for two users The WhatsApp. In January, the group announced this Certain instant messaging users’ data such as phone number or IP address for example, will be shared with Facebook To allow companies to better target their customers on the social network. Although the content of the messages is not affected by this post, the community is, of course They fled service en masse to head to Signal or Telegram.

Faced with this displacement, WhatsApp tried to calm things down And postponement of the date of acceptance of these new terms of use to May 15th. As the fateful date approaches, it is time to assess what will happen to those who reject these terms and conditions.

Very limited operation

If you decline WhatsApp’s new terms of use, then the application will be very complicated to use from May 15th since you will not be able to access your contact list and thus will not be able to start a discussion. However, it has been determined that you can continue to receive phone and video calls from the app and that you can still read and respond to your messages from notifications.

This limited operation will be possible during “A few weeks», Before you finally lose all of the messaging system functionality. However, the account will not be deleted for persons who do not accept the terms and conditions.

Change the application

As a reminder, it is possible Export your WhatsApp conversations To import it to another mailbox, such as Signal for example. And if you’re still not sure, we have it Signal and Telegram comparison in detail, And the two main competitors of WhatsApp to help you choose. Of course, if your contacts remain on private messages on Facebook, you can also accept the new terms of use …