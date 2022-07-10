What’s New in Windows 11 Build 22621.169.2

Advertising

Windows Insiders In the Release Preview channel, you have a new version to download! Arrival at 22621.169.000-This new version contains only some fixes. We’ve got the scoop for you here!

In total, there are three new improvements and nine major fixes in this version. It’s small, but noticeable, to say the least. Check it out below.

new! We have added the FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO token from the Common File System Controller (FSCTL) Server Message Block (SMB) redirector.

new! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) client and server applications.

We have updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

We fixed an issue that caused the “Take Photo” button to disappear when using a common file dialog to open the camera.

We fixed an issue that prevented devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when the extension driver was already installed without the primary driver.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused an Active Directory installation from media (IFM) build to fail with the “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed” error.

We have enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs group policy. For more information, see the Microsoft Edge browser policy documentation.

We fixed an issue that occurs when Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else’s password and you are authenticated using a simple hook, the password reset fails. The error is something like “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevented Microsoft Edge from being available in the Windows Sandbox.

