WhatsApp Web can be used without an internet connection on your mobile phone

As you can see, the popular WhatsApp will bring some important changes in the following updates and include one of them Whatsapp WebYou can then use it without connecting to your mobile device.

WhatsApp is one of those Applications Cell phones that are updated day by day, and if you want to know the changes that will happen long before anyone else, you can subscribe to the trial version of the app for free.

This is where you will participate in testing new things like online shopping which is already being tested in some countries, and some recent reports also indicate that the company will test one way to use WhatsApp Web in another way.

Yes, there are two new ways to interact with the application, the first is related to the WhatsApp web session, because in the future you will be able to create a browser version without your mobile device connected to the Internet.

Well, you know, if you don’t have internet or your cell phone is inactive, the computer app will only be blocked temporarily and inform you of its turn when your battery reaches a critical state.

However, multi-device functionality is now being tested, as up to four mobile devices, computers or tablets can use your WhatsApp account for added convenience.

It should be noted that until now the security conditions have not been clarified to prevent data theft or that third parties can use your accounts, but there are rumors that WhatsApp is working on biometric filters.

Use WhatsApp without a mobile phone number

Despite the fact that WhatsApp lost its throne as one of the most downloaded apps in January 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower, it continues to make an impact due to its tricks little by little, however, many people still fear continuing to use your number to chat.

And in order to create an account in WhatsApp, it is necessary to have a phone number, whether it is your mobile or landline phone, so that you only receive the verification code that the application sends you.

But now everything has changed, as it is no longer necessary to have a mobile phone number to be able to chat with your friends and this exciting trick is spreading all over the world and many have tried it and achieved success.

The truth is, the steps are very simple, but you will have to download a third-party app to be able to run it.

If this is your first time to register The WhatsApp And you don’t want to give out your mobile phone number for fear of sharing some data with the app, then you have to do this trick.

The first step that you need to do is to download the app called Hushed on your mobile device from Google Play or the iOS Store. Then you need to enter the app and search for your country code there. Later on, Hushed will give you a number that you still need to save to your phone. Now go to WhatsApp and subscribe as you always do. This time, instead of entering your cell phone number, use numbers provided by Hushed. When WhatsApp sends you your verification code, you will see that Hushed will notify you that you have a message. After that, you can access WhatsApp normally using the reference number. This generated number can still be used for other things, and it will be up to you whether or not you keep it. You can even use the same method for Telegram, Signal, and others.