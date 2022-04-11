Where is the audition in Maine during the first week of the Easter holiday?

To deal with The increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 virus, Maine County continues screening and prevention operations. Find out where and how to take the exam during the week of Monday, April 11 to Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Antigen tests with anti-Covid mediators

Monday 11 April : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Conviviality Room at Ernée and Saint-Berthevin, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bernard Le Godais sports area

Tuesday 12 April : In the front yard of the Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne village hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 13th April : from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 1 at the Palindrome in Laval.

Thursday 14th April : In the Water Lilies Room at Changé from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday 15th April : from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 1 at the Palindrome in Laval.

PCR tests

At the driving examination center in the southern parking lot of Laval HospitalMonday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., by making an appointment online at Dictolib.fr. If your application is urgent and you meet the priority criteria, you can make an appointment by phone at 02 43 66 51 51, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the laboratory of Polaris in Lavalby making an appointment at covidexpress.frMonday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the laboratory of Biolaris at Château-Gontier-sur-Mayennewithout appointment at Halle du Haut-Anjou from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and by appointment via covidexpress.frFrom 1:30 pm until 4 pm.

In Efron, Villaines-la-Juhel and Mayenneat SYNLAB Laboratories Normandie Maine, by appointment only labo-normandie-maine.fr.