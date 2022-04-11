Sports festivals are back!

The return of some annual events brings together athletes from the region in several disciplines.

After many missed editions due to COVID, it was the holding of sports festivals that delighted lacrosse and hockey fans.

lacrosse festival

The Lacrosse Society of Chambly, which just organized its second Open Day, on April 9, also participated in the inaugural festival of the lacrosse season, as did the Societies of Roussillon, Saint-Hubert, Valfield and Centurion. in Greenfield Park. Equipped with helmets and gloves, players from the five leagues in the South Shore, Montreal sector, were able to practice their sport in front of the interested parties present to take advantage of the free entertainment. Remember that the official season starts in a month.

$536

This is the amount of donations raised to PAUSE during the Modified Hockey Festival

Canada Games

Originally an Aboriginal sport, lacrosse was known as ‘bagataway’ to the Algonquins, ‘kabocha-toli’ to the Choctus, and ‘tiwaarathon’ to the Mohawks. Although it has become a national sport gaining attention every year, we have been slow to follow suit in terms of competition. During the summer of 2020, the Quebec Lacrosse Federation announced that lacrosse would return to the Canadian Games, which it had been absent since 1985. Quebec will thus be represented by a unified team consisting of French, English and indigenous people, at the 2021 Canada Games, which has been postponed for this general.

“Lacrosse allows athletes to engage in a fast, intense sport while learning the importance of rigor, focus, and respect,” Lacrosse Quebec describes.

Modified Hockey Festival

Two years after the cancellation, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Adapted Hockey Festival was also able to take place this year, on March 27, bringing together players from Chambly, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sainte-Julie, Varennes, Mirabell and Quebec and showing autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“The tournament is not taking place in Quebec this year. The resumption of activities was very fair,” explains Julie Branco, a Champlain involved in the modified mini hockey game and whose son Colin is one of the players. They participated in the Saint-Jean event, which allowed the sporting community to come together despite the cancellation of its other major activities.

During the festival, the food sale raised $536 for the PAUSE Association, an organization whose mission is to welcome, support and advocate for the interests of people with intellectual disabilities and/or ASD and their families, on the MRC grounds. de Haut Richelieu.