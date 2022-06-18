Where is the white bird after 95 years of its disappearance?

The large French biplane, along with its pilots Charles Nongesser and François Cole, vanished during an attempt to achieve the first non-stop transatlantic flight between Paris and New York, thus winning Orteig’s $25,000 prize.

Two weeks later, Charles Lindbergh successfully completed the flight and made history as the first solo pilot to cross the ocean. British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown made the first transatlantic flight in 1919 from St. John’s to Clifden, Ireland.

At the time, residents of Cape Shore on the southeast coast of Newfoundland said they saw Nongesser and Cole flying overhead. Later, some reported seeing pieces of plane wreckage at Gull Pond, near St. Mary’s Bay.

No conclusions were reached and the plane itself was not found.

legendary plane

Rick Gillespie, managing director of the International Group for Historic Aircraft Restoration, hasn’t given up on the hunt since he heard about the legend in 1980.

This is the most important missing plane in history did he say.

He emphasized that his research has seen plenty of twists and turns over the years, with researchers examining collision predictions in New York and Maine.

” We started research and eventually created a nonprofit that conducts historical investigations. We searched Maine for eight years and found nothing but stories. » – Quote from Rick Gillespie, managing director of the International Historic Aircraft Restoration Group,

There is more to Newfoundland than stories. There are testimonials. We moved our search to Newfoundland in 1992 and started finding things.

Ric Gillespie has made several trips to the county since 1992 but has yet to find conclusive evidence that the trip crashed on or around the island, although on one of those trips the search team found part of a blue-painted steel cylinder, something of an unknown source, according to him. .

Whitebird pilots, French Francois Coulee and Charles Nungesser. Photo: Courtesy of: International Historic Aircraft Recovery Group

Eyewitnesses from St. Mary’s at the time said they saw the plane crossing the bay in flames, but noted that it might have been steam since the engine had been liquid-cooled.

These people testified before the judges of that time. It’s a good guide, solid, solid Rick Gillespie is convinced.

Cape Shore Pond is a legend. There are stories told after hazier years, but they’re worth checking out. No aircraft were in service in Newfoundland on May 9, 1927. If these people heard and saw an aircraft, as they swore at the time, it was the white bird. He says.

Another try

Rick Gillespie returned to Newfoundland this week to give a presentation at St Luke’s Anglican Church in Placentia on Saturday night to discuss the history and mysteries of Luceau Blanc’s disappearance.

He also filmed an expedition with the Discovery channel for Expedition Unknown, which aired on Wednesday.

What we hope is that the people of Cape Shore, or anyone who has information or wants to hear about the white bird, will come along…and hopefully people will share their stories with us. he wished.

I had long wished someone from Cape Shore would hide something in his closet great uncle said, “This is from that plane of the pond And no one has ever said that.”

According to a CBC report