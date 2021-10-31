Who is Heather Stephenson, the new Prime Minister of Manitoba?

Born in 1970, she was elected MP for Tuxedo, one of the wealthiest states in Manitoba, mother of two children, in 2000. Since then, she has never lost an election.

Heather Stefanson was introduced to politics very early in her life, particularly through her father who ran for office when she was seven years old. He was in second place, losing to liberal Lloyd Axworthy.

Next, she studied finance and political science at what was then the University of Western Ontario in London, then worked for Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, when the latter was in office.

It was an excellent experience to see how the government works and its functions because we had to run a lot of things with different ministries. I recently explained in an interview with Canadian Press.

She then served as the Federal Minister of Agriculture, and after defeating the Conservatives in 1993, began working as a financial advisor. However, she was suspended when it turned out that she was working at a time when she was not renewing her degrees.

woman test but who does not did not stand out

While in Ottawa, Heather Stefanson met Jason, her future husband, who was none other than the nephew of former Manitoba Minister Eric Stefanson, who was, among other things, Gary Filemon’s finance minister.

After returning to Manitoba, she worked for CEO Gary Filemon, then was elected in her place when he left politics.

In her 21-year career as a provincial deputy, this old road Policy did not stand out much According to Raymond Heber, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of San Boniface. It’s kind of a problem that analysts have with it , he adds.

However, Heather Stefansson held several important positions in the government of former Prime Minister Brian Pallister. Minister of Justice (2016-2018) and Deputy Prime Minister (2016-2021), she then served as Minister of Family from 2016 to 2021 and then Minister of Health this year, as Manitoba faced the third wave of COVID-19.

She had important responsibilities with Brian Pallister and is well known , supports Christopher Adams, Professor of Political Science at the University of Manitoba.

lack of charisma

However, the new Prime Minister of Manitoba lacks charisma. Even the professor emeritus of political science at the University of San Boniface describes it as normal And’ opaque .

Besides the fact that analysts have not held any feat during her 21-year career, she has shown almost no leadership when she was health minister, according to Raymond Hebert.

She has been nearly invisible in this role because we are facing the worst health crisis Manitoba has ever seen. , notice.

Christopher Adams thinks part of the reason is that she has a history pluralism and [qu’elle] Try to gather all the party members together .

But unfortunately, as party leader and especially as prime minister, we have to brag about ourselves and take clear positions. However, we don’t really know where it is in a lot of files Raymond Hebert continues.

Heather Stefanson promised her government would listen and cooperate more than it had under her predecessor, Brian Pallister. This points to another style of governance and possibly a new form of leadership.

It remains to be seen if his style will appeal to Manitoba residents and allow progressive conservatives to again run up the ballot boxes for the next general election, scheduled for 2023.

Either way, Heather Stefanson has already made her mark in Manitoba’s history, becoming the province’s first female premier.