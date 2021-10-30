Dennis Cowdrey refuses to reveal his private income | Municipal elections in Quebec 2021

Four years ago, the tone was different.

Mayor Coderre has nothing to hide and has always been transparent He said then, in October 2017, the outgoing mayor’s communications director.

The latter, like his opponent Valerie Blunt, unveiled his latest tax return. An exercise he had already agreed to do in 2013.

Despite numerous reminders from Radio Canada in recent weeks, Dennis Coudrey’s entourage has refused to open his books this year. No details have been provided regarding his various activities and financial interests in the private sector since he left City Hall.

This is a misjudgment, believes Caroline Batesias, a professor of political science at the University of Queensland. Citizens now expect a more transparent democracy. We are no longer governed as before.

It’s good to know the fortunes of the people who represent us. This does not mean that only saints have the right to exercise public office. Quote from:Caroline Batesias, Professor at UQAM

Learn about Denis Coderre’s recent commitments in the private sector totally legit Philippe Dubois, member of the Political Communication Research Group at Laval University insists.

He says it’s healthy and democratic to know what elected and ambitious mayors have done. Politics is also an exercise in perception.

nearly 200 000 Income $Valerie Blunt The outgoing mayor, Valerie Blunt, has submitted to Radio Canada her latest tax return. He notes there is a working income of 19,58,000 dollars, meaning the pay offered for his elected office. Valerie Plante also, with her husband, owns a building in the Rosemont-La Petite Batrie area. She said in 2020 she had $28,740 in rental income. As a candidate for mayor of Montreal, Balarama Holness refused to reveal his origins. I was a student and unemployed [avec] very low income , Tell us. For his part, Montreal 2021 chef Luc Menard sent us all of his income tax returns, as well as land documents for three properties. In 2020, he reported a total income of $303,029.

Valerie Plante and Denis Coudrey are vying for the position of mayor of Montreal.

Close to the FIA ​​and business people wanting a return to baseball

After his surprise electoral defeat in November 2017, Dennis Cowdrey decided to leave the political world. He was invited to various media forums, and claimed that he needed to take care of himself and spend time with his family.

What did he do next?

On social networks in particular, Denis Coderre publicly disclosed part of his activities, while remaining conservative about his true mandates. He was not idle.

Less than five months after leaving City Hall, he joined Stingray, a Montreal-based music and video services company, as a special advisor on business strategy and international development.

Denis Coderre and Eric Boyko, in June 2017, during an announcement regarding the expansion of Stingray’s head office in Montreal. Photo: stingray

This publicly listed company was founded by Eric Boyko and Alexandre Telfer, who was the honorary president of Formula Electric racing in Montreal. The latter told Radio Canada that he did not not at all He played a role in Denis Coderre’s arrival at the Stingray.

According to our information, the task of the former mayor was to find clients and participate in the development of the company.

Stingray president Eric Boyko, who publicly sided with Denis Coderre in 2017, declined an interview request. Like Denis Coderre, the company declined to give details of the former mayor’s pay, but also about his specific activities.

Eric Boyko is a businessman, members of the Montreal Group, who insist on bringing a professional baseball team back to Montreal and want to build a new stadium in the capital. A project that Dennis Coudrey had publicly supported when he was mayor of Montreal, before being more cautious in recent months.

In the eyes of political communication expert Philip Dubois, Denis Coudrey should Put your card on the table . Otherwise, every time we talk about baseball, people will ask questions , he thinks.

It could become a stone in Mr. Coderre’s shoes. It can hurt him, because transparency has imposed itself on the municipal arena. Quote from:Philippe Dubois, PhD student in political sciences at Université Laval

Dennis Coudrey has long called for the Expo to return to Montreal, as he did during his stay in Arizona in March 2019. See also Le Journal Saint Francois | Netflix puts up barriers to stop sharing accounts between friends and relatives Photo: Twitter / Denis Coderre

A liberal federal deputy between 1997 and 2013, Denis Coderre also founded his company in April 2018, and is a numbered company, according to the Companies Registry, Management and Consulting Company .

Since 2018, Denis Coderre’s name also appears in several documents of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which organizes multiple events, including Formula 1 and Formula E, including the Montreal Grand Prix, during the summer of 2017, precipitating the fall of the former. mayor.

Denis Coderre . has been appointed urban mobility consultant from the FIA. He has notably participated in conferences in Rome, Mexico City, Stockholm and Sun City, South Africa, and occasionally served as director of discussion workshops. He was also a member of the Road Safety Commission, along with various personalities, including the President of the Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

There is no indication, however, that Denis Coderre worked directly with those in charge of Formula E, who were, at the same time, in a legal dispute with the City of Montreal, following the breach of contract decided by Valérie Plante.

Denis Cowdery was with FIA President Jean Todt (right) in Sun City, South Africa at the end of April 2019. Photo: Twitter / Jean Todt

From Eurostar to Lobby Member

In November 2018, Denis Coderre took a seat on the board of directors of Eurostar, the company that operates high-speed trains connecting London, Brussels and Paris. This is partially maintained by the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

This date has been set by the CDPQ due to Impressive track record From the former politician, she said at the time of the announcement. Caisse is also responsible for the arrival of the Metropolitan Express (REM) network in Montreal, and its development in eastern Montreal is a major issue for the coming years.

Eurostar forwarded our questions to CDPQ. And this person refused to respond to us and disclose the reward given to Denis Coderre.

The latter was also recorded in federal and Quebec lobbies records on behalf of Felix & Paul Studios, an entertainment studio, between February 2020 and March 2021. agencies [auprès de différents ministères] In order to receive a grant .

At the same time, it was Dennis Couder An employee of the Foundation for Jewish Public Hospitals (FHGJ) as an ambassador From May 1, 2018, the Foundation has written to us.

Course? Mr. Coderre has worked closely with board members and staff to advance our mission of providing core funding to the hospital. , we were told, stressing it Mr. Coderre has been paid for his services .

Like all other Denis Coderre activities, this mandate expired in March 2021.

Denis Coderre visiting the Eurostar service center, near London, in January 2019. Photo: Twitter / Denis Coderre

For UQAM Professor Caroline Batsias, this is a mystery It can increase a form of suspicion that is detrimental to democracy . There, she rules, The principle of the appearance of impartiality .

Elected officials, such as Mr. Coderre, who have walked out of their municipal jobs, like everyone else. They have to work. Companies will want to take advantage of their expertise and networks. But transparency is important, especially for people with a lot of networks , she believes.

According to Philip Dubois, There may also be a strategic interest From the team surrounding Dennis Coudrey, who surrounded himself with political strategists. “Speaking” [des emplois et liens précédents] It will open the door to questions about the links developed. The candidate may serve. “

In collaboration with Daniel Boyle