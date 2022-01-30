Why are lung cancers becoming more common in women and non-smokers?

Results presented at the Lung Disease Conference indicate that non-smokers and women are increasingly affected by lung cancer.

[EN VIDÉO] Interview: Tobacco is responsible for at least 17 types of cancer It has been proven that smoking increases the risk of lung cancer, but not only. Tobacco is the cause of at least sixteen other types of cancer. Futura-Sciences interviewed Paul Hoffman, director of the Pathology Laboratory in Nice and a leading researcher in detecting lung cancer, to learn more about the risks to smokers.

the pulmonologists met from France from January 21 to 23, 2022 on 26e conspiracy French Respiratory Society At night. During this gathering of specialists, the presentation of Dr. Didier Debeaufer of the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse was among the most awaited. He is the coordinator of an epidemiological study of lung cancer (KBP-2020) whose results are presented every 10 years. Two worrying trends emerge from the data analysis, namely Lung Cancer Increase in women and non-smokers.

Lung cancer incidence increased among women and non-smokers

in 2000, non-smokers or very occasional smokers account for 7.6% of lung cancer cases. Today it is 12.6% of cases. The reasons for this increase are multiple genetic factors but also environmental with exposure to air pollution or chemicals in the workplace. The vast majority of lung cancer cases are still a concern smokers. The proportion of women diagnosed is also increasing, 34% of cases in 2020 compared to only 16% in 2000.

Lung cancers are difficult to treat because Diagnosis It often falls when the disease is already advanced. The five-year survival rate after diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer improved between 2000 and 2010, 10% versus 12.7%, respectively, which is not the case for another type of lung cancer, called small cell lung cancer. If they are cared for early enough, lung cancer can be cured, but once metastases appear the task becomes more complex and the survival rate drops dramatically.