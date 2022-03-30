Will Smith’s slap overshadowed other achievements

Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars spoiled the opportunity to talk about diversity at a predominantly white party, says journalist Anne Lovely Etienne.

Will Smith is the fifth black man to win Best Actor since the awards show.

So Anne Lovely Etienne believes this incident has the effect of making people forget about the actor’s historical bonus.

“We’ll just remember he slapped Chris Rock,” she says.

She believes the actor should have used the ceremony to get to know all the other blacks who paved the way for him.

She believes that “a lot of things have gone unnoticed, unfortunately.”

“I think Will Smith has accumulated a certain frustration, humiliation for months knowing that his wife was unfaithful,” the journalist supports.

She believes that eventually, Will Smith will need treatment and that such behavior is not normal.

