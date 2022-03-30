The Cooperating General Insurance Company announces a quarterly distribution of Class “C”, Class “C” Preferred Shares

BusinessDividends / Rebates

Guelph, Ontario, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ — The General Insurance Co-Operators’ Board of Directors today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Class E, Series C preferred share, a redeemable, non-cumulative dividend. This distribution will be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1Verse June 2022.

The above dividends are designated as eligible dividends for purposes of Law Income tax (Canada).

General Co-Operators is one of the leading multi-product insurance companies in the world Canada Their assets exceed $8.8 billion. Co-Operators General is a subsidiary of Co-Operators Group Limited, a Canadian cooperative. Through its subsidiaries, The Co-Operators offer home, auto, life, group, travel, business and farm insurance, as well as investment products. Co operators are known as? With their societal participation and efforts to create a more sustainable future. Operating companies are ranked among the top 50 national companies in the Middle East Canada According to Corporate Knights it is one of the best employers in Canada According to Kincentric (formerly AON). To find out more, visit the website Coopators.ca.

Class E, Series C preferred stock of public participants is traded in Toronto (TSX) under the symbol CCS.PR.C. For more information, visit the website Coopators.ca .

Note to columnists: All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE The Co-Operators Group Limited

This press release may also be of interest to you While the representatives of the world… Representatives of the media are invited, on Wednesday, March 30, in front of the National Assembly in Quebec, to a demonstration to start a public service strike. The General President of the SFPQ, Christian Daigle and… Today, ritestream, the NFT content finance platform, signed a deal for Stealing McCloud, the highly anticipated heist film based on controversial American tech mogul John McAfee, to create and release NFT… Deepki, a new technology company supporting real estate players in their zero-carbon transition thanks to data intelligence, has announced the completion of a €150 million fundraising in Series C. The process was… CanadaHouseWellnessGroup (CanadaHouse or the Company) is pleased to announce its results for the three-month period ending January 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars. all… The Government of Canada will make an announcement regarding housing in -P-. The media are invited to join the honor…

A press release was sent on March 29, 2022 at 4:53 pm and distributed by:

