(London) Quebecer Félix Auger-Aliassime has reached the third round of Wimbledon.

16e Defeated Swedish seed Mikael Ymir, 98e Racquet in the world, in four sets of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) 6-1.

Auger-Aliassime, 19e In the world, he was excellent at serving, scoring 19 aces against none for his opponent, who made three double faults. Quebec sticks to just one.

He was also instrumental in returning serve, scoring four breaks on five occasions, versus two out of five with Ymir.

Quebec also won 80% of the points he played on his first balls.

In the third round, Auger-Aliassime will face a dangerous opponent: Australian Nick Kyrgios.

They’ve only crossed swords once: Auger-Aliassime won three sets at Queen’s Club, two years ago.

Kyrgios is now 60 years olde Global ranking after reaching number 13e Leadership. Prior to Wimbledon, the 26-year-old had not played since February.

L’Ontarien Denis Shapovalov, 10e Sid, he will also be running in the third round. He will face the Briton and two-time champion Andy Murray.