Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini Final

Only Matteo Berrettini separates Novak Djokovic from his 20th Grand Slam title as the two men meet in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic started the match strong by quickly leading 5-2. The Italian saved Kabir in the eighth game while after more than eight minutes on serve, saving a set point in the process, he knew he was forcing Djokovic to serve the set to win the set. . Berrettini turned the tide by breaking his opponent to eventually force the tiebreak to catch him.

The beautiful runs of the ninth racket in the world allowed him to advance the first round of the count from 7 to 6.

However, the start of the second set was in favor of the man who has won Wimbledon on five occasions since the start of his career. He managed to take the serve off the Italian twice to take the 4-0 lead. Berrettini was once again able to pick up the score by narrowing the gap to a break-in, but the world number one closed the second pounds to his serving chance to settle the game in the innings.

Djokovic started the match on the right foot again, but this time maintained his breakout lead to the finish line to come close to one round of the cup.

The Serbian has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this season, bringing his grand slam wins to 19. With this he could join the front row of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who both hold 20 wins.

Djokovic has taken huge strides to get closer to that goal in two weeks in London. Having missed the set in his first turf tournament match, the world number 1 seed was perfect, outperforming each of his subsequent competitors in three sets.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov forced him to raise his level at the end of the set when he lost in the semi-finals to Djokovic 7-6, 7-5, 7-5.

For his part, Berrettini is participating in the first final of a major tournament and hopes to be able to lift the trophy at the same time. He had the best in particular at the expense of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals before defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.