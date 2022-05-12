Zrougui and Twente officially in C4

Twente, led by Ramez Zerrougui, who won this Wednesday over Groningen (3-0), took fourth place in the Dutch championship standings. It is enough to benefit from a direct qualification in the European League (C4).

Ramez Zerrougui must be in the movie Angels. And while his former team, Ajax Amsterdam, celebrated, yesterday, its thirty-sixth title in the Dutch championship, the Algerian was happy with his team’s victory over Groningen and the reception of the thirty-fourth day of the Dutch league. A victory opens the doors of Europe to FC Twente.

C4 . direction

By retaining fourth place in the Dutch championship, Twente secured a place in the European Conference League, the third European Cup for Clubs. Thus, the Foxes midfielder, who became part of preach, Next year you will play the second edition of this annual UEFA football competition.

As a reminder, the 23-year-old extended his contract with FC Twente until 2024, after arriving in the summer of 2020. The Greens international, who played 32 matches this season and scored 4 goals in all competitions, will participate. In the European adventure of his club, from the third preliminary round.

DZfoot