Wimbledon | Novak Djokovic loses a round and then wins

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(London) Novak Djokovic overcame a hesitant start to the match to finally win the Wimbledon curtain.

The twice defending champion was disqualified for seven break points in the first set, which he lost to 19-year-old Briton Jack Draper. Djokovic faltered several times on the grass, but managed to send 25 aces and bounce back to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Draper, who received an invitation, ranked 250e In the world he made his first Grand Slam appearance in the main drag.

Djokovic aims for sixth Wimbledon title and 20e Main address, restricted record.

The match was held under the retractable roof of the central stadium due to the rain, which delayed the start of matches on the outside courts. Sixteen singles matches have also been postponed to Tuesday due to bad weather.

Six matches at the men’s table and 10 at the women’s table have been cancelled. This is the case for five-time champion Venus Williams against Mihaela Pozarnescu and Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 10e Stubs vs Philip Kohlschreiber.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was the first winner of this year’s tournament. Her match against qualifier Monica Niculescu swept away, 6-1, 6-4, under a retractable roof from court na 1.

Spectators are allowed 50% of the stadium capacity at the All England Club. She will rise to 100% in the singles finals on July 10-11.

Despite signs of almost returning to normal, the reminder that the coronavirus remains a cause for concern came on the eve of the Grand Slam tournament. Britain’s Johanna Konta, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2017, was forced to withdraw on Sunday evening when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta has been in close contact with the person and must self-isolate for 10 days.

All players and their team members are staying in a designated hotel in London in what the All England Club calls a “low risk environment”. ”