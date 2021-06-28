Grey’s Anatomy Actor Ready To Take Off Broadway

Actor Jesse Williams said he’s both “scared and anxious” to embark on a new career in theater as he prepares to undress for his Broadway debut.

Former star of Grey’s Anatomy will star in “Take Me Out,” a play that tells the story of a great New York baseball star who “goes out” to his colleagues and friends.

The play’s revival is expected to land on Broadway next spring, when shows that were initially scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesse Williams says he’s ready to present himself to the audience in his simplest device, although the prospect makes him somewhat nervous.

“Character requires that I strip myself a little bit, so what I’m going to say about it is that it’s terrifying in all good ways,” he said on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I look forward to taking on new challenges, to be fearless and excited, and to be driven.”

During his interview, the American actor also talked about his 12 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.

“One of the beautiful things about a job I have worked for for so long is the comfort it creates. So I am excited to do something new.”

The 39-year-old actor put his blouse away for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery back in May.