Windows 11 Build 25115 arrives, all about the “Suggested Actions” functionality?

This time we’re there, the Windows Insider DEV channel welcomes a new preview of Windows 11 that’s different from the one posted on the Beta channel. Windows 11 Build 25115 is the first step towards the final version of the second feature update of Windows 11. It will be released in the second half of 2023.

In concrete terms, BETA’s focus is on 10:22 PM, which is now considered to be over. It is expected to end this month. Microsoft just started developing work Sun Valley 3 aka 23H2.

Windows 11 Build 25115 introduces a new feature. The label “Suggested Actions” attempts to provide “predictive” to make the operating system smarter. It’s obviously trying to guess what the user wants to do based on a given text. For example, a date highlight in Microsoft Teams indicates that this data is pasted into another app or that an event is scheduled in the calendar.

So Microsoft wants to reduce the number of actions needed to perform an action. In our example, selecting the date triggers a prompt to create an event in the calendar. In the same idea, highlighting a phone number triggers an action to call and search for the number on Bing through the Microsoft Edge browser.

Windows 11 Build 25115, many fixes

In parallel, we have many improvements and bug fixes. The company offers an update to the icons in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) in order to coordinate the appearance. Voice access support is also improving. This is a sound detection feature that allows working on Windows with sound.

About Troubleshooting System Tray Icons

Paramètres > Personnalisation > barre des tâches

Similarly, error 0x800703E6 when copying files from Google Drive is becoming a thing of the past. Microsoft says that the performance of File Explorer has been improved. Fixed the error that caused it to crash on CTRL + ALT + DELETE.

Finally, we have fixes about explorer.exe, task manager or even 100% processor usage issue under Windows. You will find all the details at the end of the article.