The terrifying ‘well of hell’ that can harbor evil spirits is discovered for the first time

A brave team of divers plunged into a 200-foot-deep hole in an attempt to uncover the truth about the “Hell Well” believed to be home to evil spirits.

For millions of years, frightened locals avoided the mysterious crater, fearing that mythical figures such as the Jinn and the Jinn lived in a pit under the desert in eastern Yemen.

The huge hole, officially called Barhout’s Well, was explored by a group of eight divers last week on the first such expedition.

But although locals have lived in fear for centuries, the team of speleologists from Oman’s cave exploration team said there was no sign of the supernatural.

The cave exploration team in Oman said they only found snakes, dead animals and cave pearls during their stay in the “hell pit”.

“There were snakes, but they won’t bother you if you don’t bother them,” Mohammed al-Kindi, a professor of geology at the German University of Technology in Amman, told AFP.

Kennedy, who was among the cave-goers to take the dive, said he was one of the first to ever venture, according to The Sun.

He said, “Passion motivated us to do this, and we felt it was something that would reveal new wonders and a part of Yemen’s history.

We have collected samples of water, rocks, soil and some dead animals, but we haven’t analyzed them yet. “

Kennedy, who also owns a mining and oil consulting firm, added: “There were dead birds, which caused unpleasant odors, but there was no unbearable stench.”

Yemeni officials said they were unaware of what was in the giant crater because they had not reached the bottom.

“We went to visit the area and entered the well, and its depth reached more than 50 to 60 metres,” Salah Babhir, director-general of the Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority in Mahra, said in June.

“We noticed some strange things inside. We also felt something strange… It is a mysterious situation.”

Some have concluded that the well is in fact a supervolcano that will one day erupt, although there is no scientific evidence for this theory.

In 2014, university professor Chris Fogwell suggested that the well was a collapsed bingo game, which occurred when an ancient ice formation collapsed.

He told the Daily Mail: “Erosion around the rim suggests this is nothing new.”



