Windows 11, Microsoft is already promising great news!

Windows 11 was announced by Microsoft on June 24th. Since then the first preview has been published, allowing to discover the novelties.

Available through the DEV channel of the Windows Insider Program. Its publication is a step forward because it is possible to discover ” big news We mention for example the new start menu, centering of icons at the taskbar level, rounded corners, widgets and many other things. However, everything is not yet available. For example, Windows 11 will be able to support Android apps while Teams will be integrated into Taskbar.

If all of this is interesting, it’s only the beginning, according to Microsoft. It seems there is more to come. At least that’s what the giant promises. Certainly Twitter The company notes that significant novelties are still being developed.

Windows 11, launch planned for the fall

The exact launch date of Windows 11 is unknown. Microsoft did not provide a timetable. The speculation is based on habits around Windows 10. The company itself has specified that the shy look of the free upgrade for Windows 10 users should land next fall. Deployment should only increase rapidly in 2022.

Microsoft explains

“If your current Windows 10 PC is running the latest version of Windows 10 and meets the minimum hardware specifications, it will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. The deployment plan is still in the works, but for most devices already in use today we expect it to be Ready in early 2022. Not all Windows 10 PCs that are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 will be offered the upgrade at the same time.(…) Once deployment begins, you can check if the upgrade is ready for your device by going to this heading Settings > Windows Updates.”

At the moment, the only way to try out Windows 11 is to sign up for the Windows Insider Program. The available preview version should not be installed on a security device. The risks of instability and errors are important. We are part of the DEV channel…