Windows 11 start menu, taskbar and file explorer no longer working? Solutions

The latest preview of Windows 11 is affected by a series of serious issues. In some users failures with basic components are observed. This ranges from the start menu to the taskbar, including file and settings explorer.

These issues are presented in two recent builds that were introduced as part of the Insider Program. that it Windows 11 Build 22000.176 (BETA channel) and Windows 11 Building 22449 (DEV channel). Microsoft has been informed of a whole host of different issues. We don’t have enough hindsight to know whether or not these failures affect a lot of computers.

In the meantime, several users reported that the taskbar and Start menu are completely empty. In addition, an hourglass appears if the mouse pointer approaches the taskbar. In other cases, the contextual menu that can be accessed by right-clicking is slow while an error message appears if the “Personalization” option is selected. Indicates

“There is no app associated with this file to perform this action. Please install an app, or if it is already installed, create a link on the app’s defaults page.”

Windows 11, possible solutions

Fortunately, it seems possible to fix these errors related to the Start menu, taskbar, file explorer, or other “areas” of the operating system. Here is the procedure

Open the task manager using the traditional shortcut (CTRL + Alt + Del).

In Task Manager, make sure that the More details option is enabled.

Click “File” on the main menu to start “Run New Task”.

Then type “cmd” in the “Open” field to launch the command prompt.

Finally copy and paste the following command and validate by pressing Enter

Copy and paste the following command reg delete HKCUSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionIrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0

The desktop usually reloads and its various elements should find their contents. If this method does not work, another method is to uninstall the KB5006050 update.

Note that some users have tried another solution. It consists in adjusting the time 24 hours (1 day) and then restarting and then changing it again (-24 hours). This is not a sure solution, but it seems to work for some.

Microsoft is aware of the situation. According to his comments, the issue is not related to the latest builds but to server-side fixing.