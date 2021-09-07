President Unifor hopes to defeat conservatives | Canada elections 2021

that they [les conservateurs] It used to be awful for workers, so I hope they lose He told Radio Canada during an interview on Monday on the occasion of Labor Day.

Stephen Harper’s cabinet – of which Irene O’Toole was a member from 2012 to 2015 – passed two bills in the House of Commons Antisendic Recalls: C-377 and C-525. These have since been abolished by the liberals. But Jerry Dias remembers it.

Erin O’Toole has never been one of my biggest fans, and I’ve never been one of her biggest fans. So, I hope to lose. Quote from:Jerry Dias, President of Unifor

With 315,000 members, Unifor is Canada’s largest private sector federation. It was born in 2013 from the merger of Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) and the Confederation of Communications, Energy and Paper Workers of Canada (CEP).

On August 2, Unifor launched its federal election campaign (A new window) Warn voters that Erin O’Toole Not a friend of the workers and that is It will lead the country in the wrong direction .

This stance against conservatives is not new. Since its establishment, the Federation has always called for strategic voting to overcome PCCCanadian Conservative Party , without any affiliation with any particular political party.

But in 2019, Jerry Dias caused some stir by inviting Justin Trudeau to the Unifor conference just three weeks before the election was called, which was seen as indirect support for the outgoing prime minister.

We don’t tell our members who to vote for

Called on Monday evening by Radio Canada to see if the union intends to publicly support one party or another in light of the September 20 elections, Unifor answered in the negative.

We don’t support specific parties and don’t tell our members who to vote for Simon Lavigne, the guild representative, replied.

What we want above all else is for voters to be well informed about the issues that affect them, and we encourage them to support political groups that support progressive causes. , he added.

Unifor will especially Amend Canadian Labor Law to Ban Employers from Using Strike Spoilers, Particularly in Case of Lockdown Lavigne explained.

as he would like Expand collective bargaining rights and protection in the workplace for all workers, including self-employed, on-call, seasonal and temporary workers, and adopt the concept of “extended bargaining” .

The National Democratic Party, a “natural” ally of the unions

In recent years, other Canadian unions have made it their duty to publicly support the New Democratic Party (NDP), which has historically been closer to unions, on the eve of the elections. This was especially the case with Canadian Federation of Public Employees (CUPE), the largest federation in the country, in 2019.

Is this the NPDNew Democratic Party It is a “natural” ally of unions, and the formation was created in 1961 by the Social Democratic Party and the Canadian Labor Congress ( CTCCanadian Workers’ Congress ), the largest trade union congregation in the country.

On Monday, during his daily press conference, Jagmeet Singh Siobhan Vippon was accompanied by Vice President of the Association. CTCCanadian Workers’ Congress and Ken Newman, National Director of United Steelworkers.

Like Unifor, the CTCCanadian Workers’ Congress And some of its affiliated unions, such as the Public Service Alliance of Canada, are campaigning this year against Irene O’Toole, although he is stepping up his efforts to get closer to workers.

The leader of the Conservative Party in particular two weeks ago promised soOne seat on the board of each large federally regulated company will be reserved for an employee of the same company.

The Liberal Party, for its part, recruited two prominent Quebec unionists this summer.

Former President of the National Federation of Communication and Culture (FNCC-CSN) Pascal Saint Ong He will be a candidate in Broome MississippiAnne Gingras, former President of the Central Council of Quebec City – Chaudière-Appalaches (CSN) Presents himself in Beauport – Limoilou.

With Sebastian Saint Francois