With a new battery, how many kilometers can a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV drive?

“I bought Chevrolet Bolt EV In 2017, I never had any problems, despite the fact that my odometer is more than 240 thousand kilometers. Due to the GM recall, I will be changing my car battery. I wonder how many kilometers my car and its engine can cover as a result of the operation? “

good morning. This is a reminder of 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Even 2019 inclusive will cost a small fortune. We’re basically talking about an $800 million bill. In Canada, 7,983 units will benefit from the recall. We owe it to ourselves to briefly explain the problem these screws might encounter. The battery could have overheated despite the temperature management. So we noticed a few instances of “spontaneous combustion” for the Bolt. This is clearly a very dangerous thing. GM made some fixes in a previous recall where the maximum load limit was limited to 90%.

Despite this attempt, the problem remained, which now forces the manufacturer to make a full recall of Bolt EVs with first-generation 60-kilowatt battery powering the 2017 to 2019 model years. It is very important to note that the 2020 and 2021 versions with the 66 battery Kilowatts are not affected just like 2022 with a 65 kilowatt battery.

So 2017 to 2019 Bolt owners will benefit from a brand new battery. Why do they say they will benefit? Although Bolt EV batteries are not known to degrade quickly, they still lose a few kilometers year after year. In this context, it is clear that reset with complete and complete autonomy. Sure there is the inconvenience of losing your car for a few hours, but the repair is worth it. After all, a new battery from Chevrolet Bolt EV It can easily be worth over $20,000.

As for the rest of the Bolt at a mileage of 240,000 km, you should know that the electric car has much less mechanical components than cars with a combustion engine. For example, a gasoline or diesel engine has several thousand parts, while an electric motor has only ten. In addition, electric motors have the advantage that they do not wear out as well as heat engines. In addition, the fixed-ratio transmission is an example of simplicity, which is actually not the case with a conventional automatic gearbox.

For the rest of the car, since you’ve driven over 240,000 km in a Bolt, you know that maintenance is minimal and very inexpensive. Because the Bolt has a single-pedal regenerative braking system, it is always important to maintain and clean the brake components. In these inspections, sometimes also look at the suspensions. For the rest, there is nothing major to check.

With regular maintenance, the Bolt will be able to travel an additional 240,000 kilometers without any problem and much more!

