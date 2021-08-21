Ford GT40 from the movie “Le Mans 66” up for auction

The Ford GT40 The car that challenged Detroit Ferrari to endurance races. A well-known story this replica, in particular, has helped to tell in recent years, since then One of those designed for “Le Mans 66” released in 2019.

This vehicle, now up for auction, is one of six replicas created for the movie by Michigan-based Race Car Replicas (RCR) The only person with a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) This allows him, in particular, to drive on open roads legally.

Engine and transmission are different from the historical model

The GT40 replica was designed to be as faithful as possible to the original model, as evidenced by the spartan interior that is an exact reproduction of the model that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row from 1966 to 1969.

It is equipped 5.7-liter V8 engine, six-speed gearboxUnlike the 7.0 liter displacement engine at the time which was driven by a four-speed gearbox. A solution, although different from the original, is perhaps more suitable for the “daily” use of the car, which may be of interest to potential buyers of this replica who want to use it several times.

7 Pictures

Used for movie scenes

The model in question, which was also used in several scenes of the film with the number 3 on the hood, is currently wearing the number 88 in Dan Gurney’s costume, which was made for the filming of the 24 Hours of Daytona. The sale of the car also includes a signed movie poster, as well as documentation on the technical specifications of this replica.

The Ford GT40 The signed RCR will be auctioned off at the Mecum event in Dallas September 8-11. It can be of particular interest to film collectors and auto enthusiasts. Mecum Auctions, the auction house that handles this sale, has not given an estimate for this model.