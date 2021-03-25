With Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle brings data science to business users

Oracle launches the new version of Autonomous Data Warehouse. Launched in 2018, this cloud service automates provisioning, configuring, securing, tuning, expanding, debugging, backing up, and repairing data warehouse, we read in the California Resource Description. The Autonomous Data Warehouse hosts exciting features in terms of capacity, ease of use, and the democratization of capabilities that data science provides.

Data science for the non-expert

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse is now more aimed at business users and business analysts, including the ability to upload and transform data with simple drag and drop. The AutoML user interface also includes a low-coding mode for creating machine learning models. Non-experts will also benefit from the Graph Studio user interface, making it easy to analyze graphs through integrated visualization and pre-designed workflows for various use cases.

What’s new for data scientists and developers

For professionals, Autonomous Data Warehouse now allows the use of the Python programming language to apply machine learning to data within a data warehouse. The service also enables you to call cognitive text analyzes. Oracle says the new features are also targeting developers, who will have easy-to-integrate REST endpoints for all functionality, among other things.