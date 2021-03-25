Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: The blocks are falling on Steam

Publisher Sega is pleased to announce an issue Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Certainly steam.

PC players all over the world can now enter the wonderful world of spooky quadrilaterals and colorful bubbles falling from the sky! Thanks to this new release, puzzle Legendary is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.

An exciting action falling from the sky!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 offers many ways to show your skills, especially thanks to the many free content that has been added since its release on consoles last December. Steam users can immediately take advantage of a number of features:

With 40 playable characters, the roster is the most complete in the series. Each has its own stats and abilities that you’ll need to take advantage of in the mode. Fighting talent , Including the new little Sonic The Hedgehog.

. Extended Adventure Mode Features an original story that brings together a luxurious crew to explore the game’s vast maps dramatically

Time limited release release on Steam

Steam users can take advantage of Edition launch Limited time! Improve your strategic mastery and award rewards to your team in the new Boss Raid mode for Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and enjoy a host of rare items – including three special cards from the Sonic the Hedgehog series – in the Battle Mode of Talents!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is now available at steam At $ 34.99.