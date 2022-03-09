women in agriculture | Radio-Canada.ca

In 2015, after studying agriculture, Amélie Brien already became a co-owner of a dairy farm with her mother and father. The farmer is now 28 years old and is responsible for a herd of 170 head.

I do everything related to herd management, order vaccinations, follow up the herd with the vet, and take care of the labor she lists.

Despite her busy days, she is still passionate about her job.

” Of course the pressure is there, but when you like it, you don’t really see it that way. » – Quote from Amélie Brien, co-owner of Mylixy Ranch

The calves are happy to see us when we arrive. The atmosphere is stable… I like to come home, you are calm, and you are at home she adds.

In Quebec, approximately 30% of farms are operated by women farmers who own or share ownership. Photo: Radio Canada/Guylaine Charette

make a difference

The young farmer also feels at home in the union movement. She is vice president of Agricultrex de Listere, which includes 65 women from the farming community. It is also on the table of the Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA) Val-Saint-François.

If we want to make a difference, we have to be there. It is not by crying to my cows that I will be able to make a difference, that I will be able to achieve what I want as a woman of a new generation. She said.

We must dare to take our place, to go there, to go for him and not be afraid, and to have the boldness of our 20-year-olds. adds his mother and Ferme Mylixy co-owner Jocelyne Plouffe.

” We are the first generation. Amelie is the second generation. I find it nice to see her. » – Quote from Jocelyn Bluff, co-owner of Mylixy Ranch

There is an issue particularly close to Emily Brin’s heart: connecting more with residents.

I want people to know where a pint of milk comes from, where the cheese comes from, where the meat comes from, how it was produced, and to show people what it really is. What we really do in life, the importance of animals to us, and that we love them indicates.

With information from Guylaine Charette