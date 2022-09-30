Women’s Basketball World Cup | The United States crushes Canada 83-43

(Sydney) Brianna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States quickly took control of the game to eventually crush Canada 83-43 in the Women’s Basketball World Cup semi-finals on Friday.

Doug Feinberg

News agency

In doing so, the Americans will qualify for the World Cup Grand Final for the fourth consecutive tournament on Saturday. They will face China, who beat hosts Australia 61-59, later on Friday.

The Canadians will face the Australians for the bronze medal on Saturday as well.

Leticia Amehir was the Canadian team’s top scorer with eight points.

Canada (5-2) reached the medal stage for the first time since 1986, and will therefore have the opportunity to podium for the first time since this edition during which they won the bronze medal.

The United States has so far won seven of their eight matches against Canada in the World Cup, although their previous victory dates back to 2010. Canada recorded their only victory over the Americans in 1975.

The United States (7-0), which managed to erase records for points scored and an average winning margin, scored the first 15 points of the game while the Canadians, who suffered from intense defensive play from the Americans, missed their first nine attempts of the match. area.

Amiher scored the first points for Canada with a powerful shot after five minutes of the match.

At the end of the first quarter, the US led 27-7 and the Canadians scored four turnovers, the same number in the entire quarter-final match against Puerto Rico, and the lowest total in the same showdown in 30 years.

In the first half, the Americans took a 45-21 lead, on the way to their biggest win in World Cup history. In 2010, the United States beat Spain by 36 points.

The Americans also signed 29e Straight victory in the World Cup, having not lost since the semi-finals of 2006, to Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 consecutive victories between 1959 and 1986.