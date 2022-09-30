Adam Nicholas, Canadian teacher

Since last year, Canadians have been trying to modernize on all levels. The development department was no exception to the appointment of Adam Nicholas.

Today, before the match against the Winnipeg Jets, he told reporters about his philosophy that he wants to implement within the Montreal organization. His boundless enthusiasm and undeniable knowledge. He is an excellent salesperson.

His answers went in all directions and he established contacts with all sports. Although he works a lot with analytics data, he finds a way to spread his knowledge to the players.

During his 25-minute press conference, we had the impression we were attending a hockey master class. It was a rolling fire. We received a lot of information and wondered how we would sum up his ideas.

From the start, Nicholas said: “We try to teach everything from time and space. We try to create these two things with the physical aspect.

“We are talking about an individual in a group. We must find a way for them [les joueurs] Everyone thinks the same way. If everyone is on the same page, we can move in unison on the ice. »

Nicholas finds a simple way to be understood by the players.

“I sell them my style with video sequences, and stressed the guy with red glasses. I’ve never played professionally. I’ve only played in the NCAA Division III.

“For a long time, I’ve been focused on rehearsals. In golf, the distance between you and your club automatically becomes through repetitions. Instead, we focus on the following fact: Is he willing to do those repetitions when the time is right? That’s your way of evolving.”

“In hockey, you have to notice the player’s reaction when he moves away from the puck. At this level we can discover several aspects to correct.”

in the right direction

With the addition of several people in this department, including Nicholas, the Canadian is trying to catch up with the delay that separates him from many of the NHL teams.

For example, the Advanced Statistics department was created only in May. The first in franchise history.

With all that has been put in place since the hiring of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, we can believe this is only the tip of the iceberg.

“The players need to develop a relationship of trust with their coach,” Nicholas added. Evolution happens through play. You have to help the players gain that confidence. This is where it all begins.

“At this level, I think we are on the right side of the curve in the NHL.”

Pellerin, the messenger

In this new organizational chart, the Canadian has also added Scott Pellerin in recent days. In a way, it will be the right hand of Nicholas.

Since retiring from hockey in 2004, he has worked in the American League, but also in the NHL. After several years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was a professional scout for the Arizona Coyotes last year.

“Some players can develop quickly,” said the former player. Others need more time. The important thing is that they continue to progress and become better players. »