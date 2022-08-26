Women’s hockey: “Two practice matches” for Canada

The Canadian team’s players are certainly eager to reconnect with their great American rivals in the Women’s World Hockey Championship, but before Tuesday’s meeting, they should consider their two games this weekend.

Indeed, coach Troy Ryan’s side will face Switzerland on Saturday and Japan the following day, then complete the preliminary stage against the United States on Tuesday.

Even if everything is played on ice, it’s not crazy to mention that these two encounters are against less powerful opponents who risk using them as extended training sessions while waiting for a reunion with their uncles country enemy.

Judging by Ryan’s comments after Thursday’s 4-1 win over Finland in Denmark, a two-game winning streak ahead of the Americans could be a blessing. He said the country’s female hockey players have adjustments to make.

“We are clearly happy with the win, but not in the way we played. The first period left something to be desired, the second was good and the third was a combination of it all. It was only the first game and we understand that in many Sometimes in the world championships, the important thing is to improve every day and build on that work.”

Ongoing problem?

Specifically, the Canadians were plagued by lack of discipline throughout their duel with the Finns. The six penalties, including the three from Sarah Norse, cost nothing, but if the problem persists on Tuesday, the story could be different for well-to-do opponents.

“Ideally we would receive fewer penalties, but we play with a strong style, so it is part of our reality, and Jocelyne Larocque justified the background before emphasizing the quality of the work done in numerical inferiority. Our short-term check is very strong and the opponent has struggled to get into our area. It is a very positive thing.”

Elsewhere, in a confrontation between the next two rivals of Canada, the Swiss defeated the Japanese 3-1. In their first appearance in the tournament, the winners dominated by scoring two goals in the middle of the period.

For his part, the Japanese team suffered a second successive failure, after the United States crushed it 10-0 during the first day of the World Cup.